Zac Efron has signed up to star in a remake of 'Three Men and a Baby.'

Now Screening: Watch 'P-Valley,' 'Down to Earth With Zac Efron' & More This Weekend (7/10) | THR News Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend (7/10) in THR's 'Now Screening.'

Zac Efron Set to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' Remake | THR News Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby,' a remake of the 1987 comedy being made by Disney.

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR News The "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" is getting a dramatic reboot after a YouTube trailer went viral, Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' and the once famously shelved episode of 'Black-ish' titled "Please, Baby, Please" is headed Hulu.

Zac Efron, Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan are playing best friends in "That Awkward Moment." The stars sat down with CBS News' Ken Lombardi to discuss their..

Zac Efron is the first star attached to Disney+‘s upcoming remake of Three Men and a Baby. The...

R Pierce @heatherelainedc @Disney @disneyplus @TedDanson Maybe this will be a reboot, not just straight remake:… https://t.co/tbZoN3hlvW 2 days ago

EDGE Media Network Zac Efron has signed on to star in a remake of "Three Men and a Baby" and Amazon has announced a series adaptation… https://t.co/3ynlbo14f2 2 days ago

UNRESERVED Zac Efron is set to be cast in Disney+’s remake of Three Men and a Baby. Nope, we're not feeling old at all... https://t.co/kGzkJGFCDx 1 day ago