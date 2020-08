Actor-Singer Trini Lopez Dies At 83 From COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published 2 minutes ago Actor-Singer Trini Lopez Dies At 83 From COVID-19 Singer-guitarist Trini Lopez, known for hits "If I Had A Hammer" and "Lemon Tree," has died from complications of the novel coronavirus. He was 83. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this