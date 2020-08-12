Trump Calls Biden Weak On China But Refuses To Condemn China's Current Actions Himself

In a pair of interviews on Tuesday, President Donald Trump railed against his competitor.

He attacked Biden for being weak on China... but stopped short himself, reports CNN.

Trump refuses to condemn China's repression of its Uyghur ethnic minority.

He has also avoided commenting on China's crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong.

"China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump." Trump, referring to himself in the third person.

He then said if Biden wins, Americans will "have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth."