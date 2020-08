Long delays in COVID-19 test results makes contact tracing 'useless'

Like millions of Americans, Joanne Palamarchuck had been feeling ill and was concerned she might have contracted COVID-19.

DANGEROUS WAITING GAMEÃFORCOVID TEST RESULTS.

TONIGHTCONTACT 5 INVESTIGATOR MICHABUCZYNER EXPLAINS WHY THEDELAY -MAKES CONTACT TRACINGNEARLY IMPOSSIBLE - AND ALLOWSTHE VIRUS TO SPREAD UNCHECKE<< SOT 17:32:12:“I HAD BEENFEELING PRETTY BAD FOR OVER AWEEK” SYMPTOMATIC AND WORRIEDTHAT SHE MIGHT BE INFECTEDWITH COVID 19..

SOT 17:33:16:“JUST VERY VERY RUN DOWN.

MYBODY WAS TELLING ME THATTHEREJOANNE PALAMARCHUCK DECIDED TOGET TESTED AT A SITE IN PORTST.

LUCIE& SOT 17:33:30:“JULY15TH AT 10:37 AM IN THEMORNING” &WHERE SHE SAYS THEYTOLD HER TO EXPECT RESULTS IN24 HOURS.

A DAY LATER& SOT17:35:51:“I CHECKED, NOTHINGTHERE” DAYS OF WAITING -TURNED INTO MORE THAN A WEEK.SOT 17:40:34:“I DIDNIBUT I DIDNTAKE 12 DAYS EITHER” THATRIGHTÃPALAMARCHUCK SAYS SHEWAITED 12 DAYS FOR THE RESULTSÃJULY 15TH TO 27TH.THANKFULLY - COVID WAS NOTDETECTED ACCORDING TO THE LARESULTS.

SOT 13:25:04:“I TOOKTHE TEST AND I HAD TO WAIT 8DAYS TO GET THOSE TERESULTS, THATUNACCEPTABLE” FRUSTRATED BYHER WAIT TIME - STATEREPRESENTATIVE EMILY SLOSBERGÃWHO ALSO TESTED NEGATIVE -RECENTLY ENCOURAGED PALM BEACHCOUNTY FIND MORE LOCALPARTNERS TO GET TEST RESULTSBACK FASTER.

SOT 13:31:19:“IFWE COULD QUICKLY IDENTIFYWHOEASIER TO STOP AND SLOW THESPREAD” SOT 11:00: ADIRIM“WE COULD BE DOING 200,000TEST A DAY AND THAT MAY BEADEQUATE, BUT IF YOUGETTING THE RESULTS BACK FORALMOST 2 WEEKS, IT MAKES THATTESTING USELESS” CONTACT 5TURNED TO F-A-U - DOCTOR TERRYADMIRIM TO ASK ABOUT THEIMPACT OF THE DELAY.

DOCTOADIRIM IS TRAINED IN PUBLICHEALTH AND WORKED AS A SENIORHEALTH OFFICIAL FOR THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT DURING THE2009 H1N1 PANDEMIC.

SOT 6:48:“IF THE PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENTS DONTESTING INFORMATION, THEYCANESSENTIALLY WENOTHING RIGHT NOW.

ITPOINTLESS” AND THATSAME CONCERN THE HEAD OF THEFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHIN PALM BEACH COUNTY SHAREDWITH COMMISSIONERS.

LAST MONTH- DOCTOR ALINA ALONSO SAIDRESULTS FROM COMMERCIAL LABSWERE TAKING 9 DAYS.

SOT 17:42:DR ALONSO:“THAT BASICALLYMAKES ALL OF THE MONEY THATWETRACING USELESS” SOT 9:28:ADIRIM:“AT THE END OF THEDAY, WE JUST DONCAPACITY IN THIS NATION FORTESTING” DOCTOR ADIRIM BLAMESTHE DELAYS ON THE FEDERALRESPONSE - AND BELIEVES TOEFFECTIVELY CONTACT TRACE - WENEED RESULTS WITHIN 24 TO 48HOURS.

A NATIONAL SURVEY OF19,000 PEOPLE FOUND 10-PERCENTWAITED 10 DAYS OR MORE FORRESULTS.

FLORIDIANS WAITED OAVERAGE 4 DAYS ACCORDING TOTHE STUDY.

GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS SPOKE ABOUT THECHALLENGES.

SOT 3:36:DESANTIS:“OBVIOUSLY IF YOUSOMEBODY THAT IS SYMPTOMATICAND YOU DONBACK FOR 7 DAYS, THAT IS NOTHELPFUL” HE RECENTLYANNOUNCED TWO 15-MINUTETESTING SITES IN MIAMI &CAPABLE OF 1250 TESTS THSHOULD PRODUCE REAL-TIME DATA.SOT 4:49: DESANTIS:“THATNOT ONLY GOOD FOR THE TESTTAKER AND PATIENT, ITS ALSOGOOD FOR OFFICIALS MONITORINGTHE TRENDS” NATS PALAMARCHUCKSAYS SHEBETTER - BUT WORRIES HOW LONGOTHERS WILL BE FORCED TO WAIT- AND WONDER.

SOT 17:40:12:“IDONBE A BLAME GAME.

I THINK WEJUST NEED TO GET IT FIXED”SOT MB:“JOANNE TOLD ME HERHUSBAND TOOK THE TEST WITH HERJULY 15TH AND STILL HASNRECEIVED HIS RESULTS.*WAITING FOR RESPONSE FROM PBCO ON SLOSBERG'S REQUES*WESTORY.

IN PB CO, MB, WPTV,NEWS CHANNEL 5”