UK theatre lights up red for arts industry struggling with coronavirus closures
Weymouth Pavilion has joined hundreds of arts venues being illuminated red on Tuesday night (August 11), in a show of solidarity with the struggling creative industries.
The Royal Festival Hall, the National Theatre and the Tate are just some of the buildings taking part in the "throw us a line" campaign.
The action hopes to highlight how the entertainment and live events sectors are under financial strain due to COVID-19 restrictions.