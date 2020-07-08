Global  
 

UK theatre lights up red for arts industry struggling with coronavirus closures

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Weymouth Pavilion has joined hundreds of arts venues being illuminated red on Tuesday night (August 11), in a show of solidarity with the struggling creative industries.

Weymouth Pavilion has joined hundreds of arts venues being illuminated red on Tuesday night (August 11), in a show of solidarity with the struggling creative industries.

The Royal Festival Hall, the National Theatre and the Tate are just some of the buildings taking part in the "throw us a line" campaign.

The action hopes to highlight how the entertainment and live events sectors are under financial strain due to COVID-19 restrictions.




