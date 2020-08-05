Global  
 

Federal Government To Buy 100 Million Doses Of Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine

Federal Government To Buy 100 Million Doses Of Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine
WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
US To Produce 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Investigational Vaccine

US To Produce 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Investigational Vaccine The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DoD) announced on...
Switzerland signs vaccine deal with Moderna

The Swiss federal government has struck a deal with Moderna to supply Switzerland with 4.5 million...
Feds reach new COVID-19 vaccine deal to produce millions of doses expected for 2021

The federal government is partnering with biopharmaceutical and biotechnology giants Pfizer and...
Trump inks Moderna deal for 100 mln vaccine doses [Video]

Trump inks Moderna deal for 100 mln vaccine doses

The United States has penned an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to acquire 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine [Video]

Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine

From Indian men hockey players getting infected to Health Minister’s remark on India’s Covid-19 response, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian men’s hockey team captain..

Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal [Video]

Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal

From Covid patients dying in Ahmedabad to AAP government sending a proposal to L-G, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, eight Covid-19 patients were killed in a..

