Ronaldo to QUIT Juve for PSG After Champions League Loss! W&L

With Juventus seemingly falling apart on the pitch and Maurizio Sarri now out of a job, will Cristiano Ronaldo stick around to work under the untested Andrea Pirlo amidst interest from PSG?

And have Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp found an alternative to Andy Robertson in the form of Greek left back Kostas Tsimikas?

Previously pretty unknown, he’s shone in European competition against English clubs this term.

And what of Chelsea… fresh off a battering at the hands of Bayern Munich, could they look to arrest their defensive deficiencies with the capture of England international John Stones, seemingly out of favour under Pep Guardiola?