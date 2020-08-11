International Youth Day: What is Raghav Chadha's special message for the Youth: Watch |Oneindia News

On this special occassion of International Youth Day AAP's Raghav Chadha has a special message for all the young people out there.

Raghav is a young politician and is an inspiration to all the young people out there who want to become leaders.

Listen in what he has to say to motivate all the young people who are struggling to achieve something in life.

