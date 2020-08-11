Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Youth Day: What is Raghav Chadha's special message for the Youth: Watch |Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:55s - Published
International Youth Day: What is Raghav Chadha's special message for the Youth: Watch |Oneindia News

International Youth Day: What is Raghav Chadha's special message for the Youth: Watch |Oneindia News

On this special occassion of International Youth Day AAP's Raghav Chadha has a special message for all the young people out there.

Raghav is a young politician and is an inspiration to all the young people out there who want to become leaders.

Listen in what he has to say to motivate all the young people who are struggling to achieve something in life.

#InternationalYouthDay #RaghavChadha #AAP

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

International Youth Day: Special chat with Bollywood director & Writer Satyanshu Singh: Watch [Video]

International Youth Day: Special chat with Bollywood director & Writer Satyanshu Singh: Watch

On this special occassion of International Youth Day a special chat with Bollywood director & Writer Satyanshu Singh. Listen in to what Chintu Ka Birthday director has to say to the Youth. Satyanshu..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 26:30Published
International Youth Day 2020: Why is it celebrated, What is its relevance | Oneindia News [Video]

International Youth Day 2020: Why is it celebrated, What is its relevance | Oneindia News

International Youth Day is celebrated on 12th August. This year's theme is Youth Engagement for Global Action. It seeks to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published