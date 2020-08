Buffalo baseball fans go the extra mile to catch a glimpse of the show

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 hours ago

Fans are asked to watch the game at home.

THANKS BOVE.YOU ARE NEAT.LONG BEFORE THEFIRST PITCH..FANS WERE LOOKINGFOR A PIECE OF THEACTION OF THE FIRSTMEANINGFUL MAJORLEAGUE GAME PLAYEDIN BUFFALO IN 105YEARS..FOR BATTINGPRACTICE..

PEOPLECAME FROM NEWYORK CITY ANDSYRACUSE FOR ASHOT AT A BALL.I SAW THE LAYOUT OFTHE STADIUM ANDSTREET SO I FIGURED IMIGHT GET LUCKY.FANS ARE STRONGLYENCOURAGED NOT TOTRY AND WATCH THEGAME IN PERSON.THAT BEING SAID.THEY TRIED.PLENTY CAME TO OAKSTREET.BESIDES THESCOREBOARD.THERE'S NOTHING TOSEE.BUT THAT DIDN'TMATTER.JUST BEING PART OF ITIN SOME LITTLE WAY.AND JUST FEELING ANDFEELING THE SENSE OFEXCITEMENT FORBASEBALL IN BUFFALO.THEY LOVE IT SOMUCH, THEY JUSTWANT TO SEESOMETHING.

THAT'SAWESOME TO ME.SOME FANS DID PAY TOWATCH THE GAMEFROM SENECA ONETOWER.IN THE BUILDINGSPARKING LOT..

PEOPLEDID NOT PAY TOWATCH THE GAME.I COULD PROBABLYLOOK BOTH WAYS ANDTALK TO YOU AND SEETHE FIELD AT THE SAMETIME.THESE FANS WEREASKED TO LEAVE... BUTTHERES NO DOUBTTHEY WOULD HAVEWATCHED THE WHOLEGAME THROUGH ACRACK IN A PARKINGRAMP.IT'S AS CLOSE AS WECAN GET TO CANADARIGHT NOW .

TOTALLYUNIQUE.

WOULDN'TMISS IT FOR THEWORLD.

IT'S JUST ONEOF THOSE THINGS.THE REASON TOBLOCK EVERYOUTSIDE VIEW IS TOPREVENT PEOPLEFROM GATHERING...AN IDEA MOST WHOCAME OUT TO THESAHLEN FIELD AREA,DON'T EXACTLY SEEEYE TO EYE WITH.IF YOU'RE WATCHINGFROM A DISTANCE ANDYOU'RE NOT HARMINGANYBODY.

I DON'T SEEANY REASON TO SAYTHEY CAN'T WATCH THEGAME.TRULY THE BEST WAYTO WATCH THE GAMEIS ON TV.

DON'T HAVERIGHT CHANNEL.PLACES RIGHTACROSS THE STREETWILL SHOW EVERYSINGLE GAME.IT'S BEEN A NICELITTLE BOOST, ANDWE'VE GOT A LOT OFPEOPLE COMING INTONIGHT TO WATCH IT,JEEZE, 150 YARDSFROM HOME PLATE.IT'S TEMPORARY, BUTPRO SPORTS AREBACK IN BUFFALO.AND SPORTS FANSWANT TO BE A PART OFTHAT... EVEN OFA PARKI