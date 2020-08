Clean up process continues

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:26s - Published 1 hour ago

WMAR-2 NEWS' ERIN MACPHERSON.SHE'S LIVE IN NORTHWESTBALTIMORE WITH MORE ON THELONG ROAD TO RECOVERY FPEOPLE IN THIS COMMUNITY.IN SUCH A TRAGEDY IT ISREMARKABLE TO SEE HOW MUCH THECOMMUNITY HAS COME TOGETHER -THEY'VE EVEN HAD TO PUT UP ASIGN HERE AT THE RED CROSSDONATION STAGING AREA STOPPINGSOME DONATIONS SINCE THEY'VESEEN SO MANY.

-- ABLIB WHATSEE, PILES OF CLOTHES...WATER... .

EVERYONE IN THISAREA HAS REALLY STEPPED UP TOHELP - NOT JUST WITH THESEDONATIONS BUT WITH THEIRTIME..

VOLUNTEERING TO HELPOTHERS.

BALTIMORE CITYCOUNCILMAN ISAAC YITZYSCHLEIFER WAS SHUTTLING PEOPLETO THEIR HOMES AND HELPINGTHEM WITH THEIR NEXT STEPS.THAT WAS THE MAIN FOCUS HEREYESTERDAY - GETTING PEOPLEBACK INTO THEIR HOMES TOASSESS THE DAMAGE AND GRABSOME BELONGINGS -- SOME PEOPLEWERE ABLE TO STAY BACK IN IFTHEY'RE BUILDING WAS DEEMEDSAFE AND THE DAMAGE WASN'T TOOBAD.

EVERYONE WE SPOKE WITH JUST HAPPY TO BE ALIVE -- SOME THANKS THREE LOCAL HEROES WHO JUMPED INTO ACTION.. Antoinetta Parrish - Local hero: "I went and I was telling the neighbors hey there all need to move back. Get people out of their houses. If anybody them get them out get them out"

Getpeople out of their houses.

Shay Bond - Local hero: "One of my next door neighbors Tyshaun knew I was in a car accident so he was like Shay no move out the way. I forget the cane I gotta help. I blocks and everything out of the way. I was able to see her arm in like mam we"

Iforget the cane I gotta help.Iblocks and everything out ofthe way.

Dean Jones - Local hero: "We built like a bond. It don a little family now"

Itdonita little family now” .

THESETHREE PEOPLE DIDN'T KNOW EACHOTHER AT ALL BEFORE MONDAY --ONE THING THEY HAVE IN COMMONOTHER THAN THEIR INSTINCT THELP, THEY DON'T THINK THEY'REHEROES.

SOMETHING MANY IN THISCOMMUNITY WOULD DISAGREE WITH.IN ADDITION TO THE THREE HOMESDESTROYED -- ABOUT 50 OTHERHOMES WERE IMPACTED -- THEBLAST TOOK OUT WINDOWS ANDDOORS.

THE PLAN TODAY,CONTINUE THE CLEAN UP PROCESS-- AND HELPING THESE PEOPLEAFFECTED REBUILD.

