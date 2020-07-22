From Riri to Gigi, a list of Cara Delevingne’s most famous friends
If you thought Taylor Swift had a lot of famous friends, wait until you see all of Cara Delevingne's star BFF's.
Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber have matching ‘Solemate’ tattoosTo mark Delevingne's 28th birthday last Wednesday, Gerber shared a series of feet selfies with her "Solemate" on her Instagram Stories.
Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships. Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group? Selena Gomez. Gigi Hadid. Karlie Kloss. Blake Lively. Cara Delevingne. Martha..