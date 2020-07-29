Global  
 

Protester in Belarus thrown into unmarked police van during clashes

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:36s - Published
Protests continue in Belarus' capital of Minsk following the contentious presidential election.

Footage from August 10 shows a man being thrown into an unmarked police van while allegedly waiting for a bus on Pobediteley Avenue.

Another man is also seen being dragged from the road while blocking a military vehicle.

Additional footage from Surganova Street shows the protest in full swing where chants and slogans of solidarity can be heard from large crowds, who later built barricades after hearing about approaching military through social media.

