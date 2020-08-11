Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s

India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer, says report. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, fatalities. India is one of the two worst-hit countries where cases of Covid-19 are still rising. Columbia is also seeing a rise in cases. Sunetra talks about what the government is telling the states to tackle with Covid-19. She also speaks on Russia’s vaccine which was recently announced. Meanwhile, actor Sanjay Dutt was rushed to the hospital for breathlessness and has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Watch the full video for more details.
Actor Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Angad, Manav and Vineet share their experience on what it takes to make Bollywood dream come true. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
