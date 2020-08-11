Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and if reports are to be believed he'll soon travel to the UK for treatment.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have decided to expand family, expecting their second child

Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt Indian actor

Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update [Video]

Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update

India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer, says report. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist

Credit: HT Digital Content

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung...
WorldNews
Covid: US, Brazil flatten curve but why India isn’t following [Video]

Covid: US, Brazil flatten curve but why India isn’t following

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, fatalities. India is one of the two worst-hit countries where cases of Covid-19 are still rising. Columbia is also seeing a rise in cases. Sunetra talks about what the government is telling the states to tackle with Covid-19. She also speaks on Russia’s vaccine which was recently announced. Meanwhile, actor Sanjay Dutt was rushed to the hospital for breathlessness and has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Manyata Dutt Manyata Dutt Indian entrepreneur


Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Urdu poet Rahat Indori passes away at 70 from heart attack

 He wrote stirring couplets that even politicians quoted in Parliament. And his poems of ardour and abandon recited with trademark flamboyance made him a major..
IndiaTimes
Angad Bedi, Manav Vij on how a Bollywood dream comes true | Aur Batao [Video]

Angad Bedi, Manav Vij on how a Bollywood dream comes true | Aur Batao

Actor Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Angad, Manav and Vineet share their experience on what it takes to make Bollywood dream come true. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content
Angad Bedi, Manav Vij what it takes for Bollywood dream come true | Aur Batao [Video]

Angad Bedi, Manav Vij what it takes for Bollywood dream come true | Aur Batao

Actor Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Angad, Manav and Vineet share their experience on what it takes to make Bollywood dream come true. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Indian film actor and producer


Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Indian actress


Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt’s health

Sanjay Dutt recently had a health scare and he was admitted to a city hospital. However he was...
IndiaTimes


Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala pens message for Sanjay Dutt [Video]

Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala pens message for Sanjay Dutt

Cancer survivors, actress Manisha Koirala took to social media to pen words of encouragement and prayers for Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Credit: IANS INDIA
Maanayata requests Sanjay Dutt's fans to not fall prey to unwarranted rumours [Video]

Maanayata requests Sanjay Dutt's fans to not fall prey to unwarranted rumours

Maanayata Dutt issued a statement on Wednesday requesting fans not to fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours over the health condition of her husband, Bollywood actor Sanjay..

Credit: IANS INDIA
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer [Video]

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, it was revealed on Tuesday. #Sanjaydutt #cancer #komalnahta

Credit: IANS INDIA