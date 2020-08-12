|
|
|
Mid-Morning Headlines From August 12, 2020
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Mid-Morning Headlines From August 12, 2020
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is poised to win a second term in Washington, after surviving a stiff primary challenge.
The democratic incumbent defeated Antone Melton-Meaux in the 5th District (3:23).
WCCO Mid-Morning - August 12, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Ideas For The Dog Days Of Summer
Families have a lot to think about as the new and unusual school year approaches, lifestyle contributor Jasmine Stringer explains (3:56). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 11, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:56Published
|
|
Advice On How And When To Downsize
At some point in life, you may realize you have too much stuff and too much space, Dustin Smith from Wealth Enhancement Group reports (4:01). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 11, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:01Published
|