Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Buy New Home In Santa Barbara

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Buy New Home In Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Buy New Home In Santa Barbara

The couple had moved to Southern California in stepping back from their royal duties.

Suzanne Marques reports.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocate to new home in Santa Barbara: reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineAceShowbiz


How Princess Eugenie felt about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sharing their baby news at her wedding revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly sharing the news of the Duchess' pregnancy at Princess...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan secretly buy Santa Barbara home


ContactMusic - Published


VanessaRosato2

Vanessa Rosato RT @JohnPalminteri: Hearing PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE are now living in the Santa Barbara area, Montecito Journal's Richard Mineards s… 22 seconds ago

VanessaRosato2

Vanessa Rosato RT @BusiswaGibson: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Buy A Home In Santa Barbara –❤️❤️❤️They are educating the fools who thought UK Taxpayers… 36 seconds ago

Welshdellb0y

Michael Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £8m home 'funded by Charles' 🤬 https://t.co/5fSMeAWSqZ 38 seconds ago

Madamechicdk

madamechic glamour_fashion: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Moved Into Their New House https://t.co/tLVXOBXE8k https://t.co/c5s3uYjc5G 41 seconds ago

XLNCTweets

XLNC Tweets RT @HumanRightsHope: When Prince Harry, Meghan Markle holidayed with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, the Clooneys https://t.co/fpE5v4MdN0 51 seconds ago

jacjac26976618

jacjac RT @DailyMailUK: Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blowing £8m on a Santa Barbara mansion when they still owe the British taxpayer £2.… 2 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Finally Bought A Home — And It’s NOT In Los Angeles! https://t.co/Si5LesdrzM https://t.co/O5A5zYPEnU 2 minutes ago

Patrick94784166

Patrick Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £8m home 'funded by Charles' More money spent on the prince of clowns and his do… https://t.co/XQEncDCuJs 2 minutes ago


Duchess of Sussex grateful for Oprah Winfrey's friendship [Video]

Duchess of Sussex grateful for Oprah Winfrey's friendship

The Duchess of Sussex will always be grateful to Oprah Winfrey for befriending her mother, Doria Ragland, and helping her through the increased media scrutiny she has faced.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Duchess of Sussex was fake 'kidnapped' to prepare for royal life [Video]

Duchess of Sussex was fake 'kidnapped' to prepare for royal life

The Duchess of Sussex's training to prepare for royal life included two days with the SAS, where she was subjected to a fake kidnapping attempt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan secretly buy Santa Barbara home [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan secretly buy Santa Barbara home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in their first marital home in Santa Barbra since July and they plan to raise their son Archie there.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published