Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia

China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.
Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed to European Union leaders on Wednesday not to recognize what she said were fraudulent presidential elections, urging the bloc to respect the choice of the Belarusian people.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday during a central European trip aimed at discussing energy cooperation, China, Russia and the coronavirus response.