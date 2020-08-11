Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia

Global  
 

China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.


Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo on Belarus, Iran, US troops moving to Poland

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds press conference with Polish foreign minister after signing defense cooperation deal Saturday with Polish officials..
Pompeo leaves Warsaw after signing US troop deal

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departs Warsaw after he sealed a defense cooperation deal with Polish officials that will pave the way to deploy more..
Failure to extend arms embargo on Iran a serious mistake - Pompeo

 WARSAW (Reuters) - The failure to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran was a serious mistake, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday. "It's a serious..
Pompeo signs deal to redeploy troops from Germany to Poland

 The agreement, signed in Warsaw, will see some US troops redeployed from Germany to Poland.
US, Poland Sign Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

 The United States and Poland signed a recently negotiated Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) Saturday in Warsaw. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and..
Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus on the brink as "Europe's last dictator" stands his ground in face of protests

 Belarus' longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko is refusing to back down in face of massive protests following an election in which he claimed to win 80% of the..
Why anger in Belarus has boiled over, and what happens next?

 Protesters say they're "not afraid," as autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko tells his security forces to quash a popular uprising.
Belarus protests sparked by "fraudulent" election demand end to president's 26-year rule

 For over a week Belarusians have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, claiming his recent re-election was rigged...
Belarus unrest: Opposition appeals to EU as summit begins

 President Lukashenko is accused of losing "all legitimacy", as the EU mulls post-election options.
Election result invalid, Belarus opposition tells EU [Video]

Election result invalid, Belarus opposition tells EU

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed to European Union leaders on Wednesday not to recognize what she said were fraudulent presidential elections, urging the bloc to respect the choice of the Belarusian people.

Soviet Union Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1922 to 1991

Today in History for August 19th

 Highlights of this day in history: Soviet hard-liners mount a coup against Mikhail Gorbachev; Nazi Germany ratifies Adolf Hitler's powers; U-2 pilot Francis Gary..
China isn't the Soviet Union, and the US needs to find a different way to compete

 Reuters The US and and China have exchanged sanctions on various senior officials, another sign of how relations between the two powers have deteriorated...
Belarus protesters hold rally as Lukashenko vows to stay on

 MINSK — Tens of thousands of Belarusian opposition supporters gathered for the largest protest rally in recent history in Minsk as President Alexander..
Belarus leader says new election to be held [Video]

Belarus leader says new election to be held

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said a new presidential election would be held after the country adopts a new constitution, according to the Russian media. Joe Davies reports.

Trump says closely following 'terrible situation' in Belarus

 WASHINGTON: President Donald said Monday the United States was following events "very closely" in , the former Soviet nation where pressure has...
Czech Republic Czech Republic Country in Central Europe

Top-seeded Halep wins 21st WTA title at Prague Open

 PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final on Sunday to claim her 21st WTA title...
‘We are a sovereign country’: PM Babis tells Pompeo Czechs will decide for themselves what to do with their nuclear plant & Huawei

 Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has rejected US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s push to limit his country’s contacts with Russian and Chinese firms and..
Pompeo meets Czech Prime Minister Babis [Video]

Pompeo meets Czech Prime Minister Babis

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday during a central European trip aimed at discussing energy cooperation, China, Russia and the coronavirus response.

Pompeo opens anti-China, anti-Russia tour in Czech Republic

 PRAGUE — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the Czech Republic at the start of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe expected to focus on..
Cold War Cold War 1947–1991 period of geopolitical tension between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is official, will be ‘inspired by actual events’

 Call of Duty: Warzone may have somewhat overshadowed the rest of the Call of Duty franchise, with the battle royale racking up 75 million downloads as of this..
Cold War spy story is an "investigative comedy"

 Mike Wallace plays a prank on young 60 Minutes producer Ira Rosen while reporting on a Cold War spy story in 1986.
Today in History for August 13th

 Highlights of this day in history: First steps toward building the Berlin Wall during the Cold War; Cuba's Fidel Castro born; Spain's Cortez captures what's now..
Today in History for August 11th

 Highlights of this day in history: Start of the Watts riots in Los Angeles; President Ronald Reagan's joke causes a Cold War flap; The Mall of America opens;..
'No more fear!': Belarus president heckled by striking workers [Video]

'No more fear!': Belarus president heckled by striking workers

Protesters in Belarus heckle President Alexander Lukashenko and the main opposition leader calls on the military to switch sides.

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant [Video]

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant

Belarusian leader rejects calls to step down as tens of thousands rally for largest protest yet against disputed vote.

Belarus president says Putin ready to help 'ensure security' [Video]

Belarus president says Putin ready to help 'ensure security'

Comments by President Alexander Lukashenko come as thousands gather in Minsk to remember man killed during protests.

