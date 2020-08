Bosnian Skies Come Alive as Spectators View Dazzling Meteor Shower! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:47s - Published 7 minutes ago Bosnian Skies Come Alive as Spectators View Dazzling Meteor Shower! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Meteor shower lights up Bosnian sky



A meteor shower lit up the skies above southern Bosnia on Tuesday night, giving stargazers a rare opportunity to see a display of shooting stars with the naked eye. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published 2 hours ago