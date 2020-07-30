Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..