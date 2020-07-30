Global  
 

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

Oldham, Pendle and Rochdaleare among the places recording a rise.


Borough of Pendle Borough of Pendle Borough in England

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown [Video]

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Oldham Oldham Human settlement in England

'I don't know if there would be a town to come back to': Threatened local lockdown would cripple Oldham for years, residents fear

 Worries about economic catastrophe and rising community tensions if infection-hit borough has to shut down for second time
Independent

Coronavirus: Oldham facing full lockdown 'within days' after infection rate doubles in week

 Bars, restaurants, leisure centres and libraries could all be shut, as councillor tells residents: 'Act like you've got Covid – be that careful'
Independent

Coronavirus: Oldham becomes worst hit area in England as Covid-19 cases surge despite town being part of northern lockdown

 Swindon, Preston and Bedford also placed on government's at-risk register.
Independent

New city tops list of coronavirus cases while 10 areas see none

New city tops list of coronavirus cases while 10 areas see none 300 cases at a sandwich factory have changed the Covid-19 league table for England
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest News and Analysis

New Zealand marked 100 days with no new reported cases of local coronavirus transmission. France will...
NYTimes.com - Published

Two Nottinghamshire areas have had double-figures rises in coronavirus cases

Two Nottinghamshire areas have had double-figures rises in coronavirus cases Another 33 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Nottinghamshire in the past two days,...
Nottingham Post - Published


