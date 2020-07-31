Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears

U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears

[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov.

3 presidential election.

Colette Luke has the latest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill' [Video]

Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Trump opposes extra funds for U.S. Postal Service to aid with mail-in voting

 President Trump is opposing the Democrats' calls for additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, as coronavirus relief talks remain stalled on Capitol Hill...
CBS News

Postmaster general under fire over Amazon stock holdings

 Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Postmaster general Louis DeJoy is under fire over a new CNN report that shows he holds stock options in Amazon, an..
The Verge
Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding [Video]

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Taeng80673712

Taeng U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears https://t.co/qtiJlmQBqt via @YouTube 2 hours ago

donwilson711

don wilson U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears https://t.co/ApfiojFEhm via @YouTube 3 hours ago

Ruth85306081

Ruth U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears https://t.co/rbaLgs3i9C via @YouTube 4 hours ago

DavidHinSoCal

David H U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears https://t.co/modSAZ44oi 4 hours ago

CulverCityNIMBY

Culver City NIMBY U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears https://t.co/SagZWJ0zFK via @YouTube #SaveUSPS 6 hours ago

Wishing4aTARDIS

Kathleen K RT @Reuters: A shakeup of the @USPS is leading to mail delays, heightening concerns that the new postmaster general, an ally of President T… 7 hours ago

Hoofin

Rick Gundlach U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears https://t.co/7spRBPnJOM via @YouTube 7 hours ago

DebGoBlue

Deb U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears https://t.co/O46pDIhdRn via @YouTube @JeffBezos WE NEED YOUR HELP. #USPSsabotage 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears [Video]

U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears

[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:06Published
Trump Undercuts Postal Service [Video]

Trump Undercuts Postal Service

President Donald Trump’s postmaster general is slashing overtime and deliveries as a surge in mail-in voting is expected.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
New USPS Policies And Delays Could Impact Election [Video]

New USPS Policies And Delays Could Impact Election

According to a Washington Post report, postal workers and union leaders fear that new USPS procedures could impact mail in voting for the November election. According to CNN, the Post is reporting up..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published