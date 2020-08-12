Baltimore postal workers union president fears Trump-backed postmaster general is trying to 'destroy' USPS

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:03s - Published 3 minutes ago

The president of a Baltimore postal workers union is blaming the newly appointed postmaster general for delays in mail delivery, calling changes made at USPS in an attempt to “destroy” the postal service.

COMPLAINTS ABOUT MAIL DELAYSCONTINUE TO GROW HERE ANDACROSS THE COUNTRY.

TONIGHT,THE PRESIDENT OF A BALTIMOREPOSTAL WORKERS UNION ISBLAMING THE NEW POSTMASTERGENERAL WMAR-2 NEWS RAYSTRICKLAND JOINS US LIVE NOWFROM THE MAIN POST OFFICE INDOWNTOWN BALTIMORE AND RAY,THAT UNION LEADER SAYS THEDELAYS ARE BECAUSE OF THECHANGES HE'S MADEYES AND ONE OF THOSE CHANGESIS GETTING RID OF PROCESSINGMACHINES.

IBEING REMOVED FROM THE POSTOFFICE HERE ON FAYETTE.

THISIS IMPORTANT BECAUSE THOSEMACHINES SORT ALL TYPES OFMAIL INCLUDING BALLOTS FOR THEUPCOMING ELECTION.

TONIGHT, ALOCAL POSTAL WORKERS UNIONSAYS THESE CHANGES ARE A WAYTO PURPOSELY SABOTAGE THEPOSTAL SERVICE.“Ittough” Long Lines wrappedaround the building at theDundalk Post office.

Afamiliar site for many acrossthe country who say theybeen missing mail for days andeven weeks.

David Lindberg wholives in Dundalk, says hebeen waiting on his paychecksince July 30th“Itdifficult when your check wasmailed and you havenit.

Thatanybody out here trying tomake a living” SherriyMcKnight is the president ofthe american postal workersunion in Baltimore“ItDNA of the postal workers toget the mail out, rain sleetor slow we must go” But, shesays due to cost cuttingchanges made by the newpostmaster general LouisDejoy, getting mail out ontime is becoming harder.McKnight believes changes likecutting overtime are adeliberate attempt to slowdownmail delivery“to see the newPMG destroy what we have builtis disheartening” Dejoy hasdenied those allegations,saying the cost cuttingmeasures were necessary due tobudget concerns But ascomplaints continue to grow, abill to reverse the changeswas introduced in the house.Meanwhile several u.s senatorsincluding Maryland's BenCardin and Chris Van Hollensent a letter to Dejoy urginghim to fix the delays Thoselawmakers say pullingresources is making mattersworse.“It makes us feel in away like theyself sabotage.

Those people atthe top.

Ittype of thing” The union andlawmakers are also concernedremoving processing machinesthat sort mail like ballots isintended to undermine thenovember election“Thattactic for the election, lessmachines, slower the mail”But, McKnight says the postalservice is determined to notlet that happen.“Trust in thepostal service that your mailwill be processed and yourmail will be counted”AND THE POSTMASTER GENERALSAID USPS WILL DO THEIR BESTTO DELIVER ELECTION MAIL ONTIME.

