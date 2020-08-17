Baltimore leaders call on Postmaster General to address mail delays

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:31s - Published 36 seconds ago

Baltimore’s congressional delegation is calling on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address widespread mail delays affecting residents across the Baltimore region.

WMAR 2 NEJEFF HAGER HAS THAT STORY.(HAGER ST-UP) 48:04 "Criticsare taking aim at the U.S.Postmaster General for upendingthe postal service during thepandemic." (TRACK) WE HAVEWITNESSED LINES OF PEOPLEMARYLAND TRYING TO GET THEIRUNDELIVERED MAIL, AND RETIREDNAVAL CAPTAIN LOUISE MARTINSAYS HER DRUGS FORHYPERTENSION ARE 10 DAYS LATE.(SOT)---Louise Martin/retiredNaval captain (worked inpublic health service aroundthe world for 30 years) 30:4"My hypertensive drugs are 10days late." 31:13 "This is adangerous situation.

I thinof my colleagues who havediabetes and are out ofinsulin, who have heartdisease and are out of theirheart medication.

This is adisgrace and we cannottolerate this." (TRACK) AVIRTUAL WHO'S WHO OF MARYLANDDEMOCRATIC LEADERS SAY THEPOSTAL SERVICE IS UNDER ATTABY ITS NEW POSTMASTER GENERAL,LOUIS DEJOY, A LONGTIMESUPPORTER OF PRESIDENT TRUMPWHOSE REFORMS IN OFFICE HAVECAUSED DELAYS AND HAVE RAISEDCONCERNS OVER THE FEASIBILITYOF MAIL-IN VOTING COMENOVEMBER.

(SOT)---U.S. Rep.Kweisi Mfume/(D) MD 7thDistrict 25:00 "That serviceis hampered as you have heardby the deliberate slow down,by the refusal to giveovertime, by hijackinmailboxes off of every cornerthey can find and takingsorting machines out of postaloffices.

Shame, shame, shame."(TRACK) UNION LEADERS AREASSURING POSTAL WORKERS THATTHEY WILL PREVAIL IN WHAT THVIEW AS THE POLITICALIZATIONOF THE GOVERNMENT'S MOSTPOPULAR SERVICE.(SOT)---Jermaine Jones/MetroAFL-CIO President 43:28 "Youdidn't let a pandemic stopyou.

You didn't let COVID-19stop you.

You didn't letcoronavirus stop you, so don'tlet the postmaster generalstop you from what you have todo everyday." (TRACK) AND TOTHAT END, WORKERS ARE VOWINGTO CONTINUE PROVIDING TSERVICE IN RAIN, SLEET ORHAIL& OR AMIDST A HAILSTORM OFCONTROVERSY IN THISPOLITICALLY- POLARIZEDENVIRONMENT.

(SOT)---SherryMcKnight/American PostalWorkers Local 181 35:51 "Weassure that the mail will getprocessed even though themachines have been removed---four for the Baltimore planand two for the IMF---incomingmail facility, but we want toassure you that your mail willget delivered, it will be ontime, it will be processedefficiently and you will getyour vote counted." (HAGERST-UP) 48:55 "House SpeakerNancy Pelosi is calling theHouse back to the Capital anshe's calling on DeJoy totestify before a specialcommittee sometime next week.Reporting in Baltimore, JeffHager, WMAR 2 News."