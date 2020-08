Mail delayed? Postal unions share concerns over new directives

For the United States Postal Service, any mail that comes past a certain point, simply will now not be delivered that day.

Two postal unions said leaving mail behind is one of several new directives from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

CITY HALL.ELECTION DAY IS IN 13WEEKS.THIS YEAR WE EXPECTTO SEE A RECORDNUMBER OFAMERICANS CASTTHEIR VOTE BY MAIL.NEW AT 11 -- NIKKIDEMENTRI LOOKS ATSOME OF THEPROBLEMS THATCOULD POP UP AT THEPOST OFFICE THISFALL."THIS IS A COMPLETE180 FROM WHAT WE'VEDONE MY ENTIRECAREER."THE POSTMASTERGENERAL IS TELLINGPOSTAL WORKERS TOLEAVE SOME MAILBEHIND.IN ORDER TO SALEAVE SOME MAILBEHIND.IN ORDER TO SAVEMONEY -- MAIL WILLNOT BE DELIVERED IFIT GETS TO THE POSTOFFICE PAST ACERTAIN TIME."THIS IS NOT YOURLETTER CARRIERSFAULT."IN SOME PARTS OFTHE COUNTRYCUSTOMERS AREWAITING WEEKS FORTHEIR MAIL.IN WESTERN NEWYORK, IT'S ONE TOTWO DAYS.BUT SOME FEAR ITCOULD GET WORSE."IN MY OPINON THIS ISBEING DONEINTENTIONALLY.

THEREIS AN INTENTION TOTRY TO DESTROY ORBESMIRCH THEREPUTATION OF THEPOSTAL SERVICE."THE DELAYS HAVESOME QUESTIONINGELECTION DAY ANDMAIL-IN BALLOTS."I DON'T WANTEVERYBODY TO BEWORRYING ABOUTTHEIR BALLOT GETTINGLOST IN THE MAIL.

IFTHEY GET IT TO USEARLY ENOUGH, WE'LLMAKE SURE IT GETSWHERE IT NEEDS TOGO."THE ERIE COUNTYBOARD OF ELECTIONSMAILED OUT MORETHAN 200-THOUSANDBALLOTS FOR THEJUNE PRIMARY.THEY GOT MORE THAN150-THOUSAND BACK.EVEN MORE AREEXPECTED INNOVEMBER."I DON'T IT'S GOING TOBE A DISASTER.

WE'REGOING TO MAKE SURETHIS ELECTIOHAPPENS AS WEALWAYS DO AND MASURE EVERY VOTE ISCOUNTED, AS WEALWAYS DO."GROSSKOPF TAKES ITA STEP FURTHER."I DON'T WANT TO UTHE WORD VOTERSUPPRESSIONBECAUSE NOBODYWANTS TO BELIEVE INTHE UNITED STATES OFAMERICA THAT'SHAPPENING, BUT THEINTENTIONAL DELAY OFMAIL, WITH THEDESTRUCTION OF THISDELIVERY NETWORK, IDON'T KNOW WHATELSE YOU CAN CALL IT."STILL ALL AGREE ITWILL TAKCOMMUNICATION,COLLABORATION ANDFUNDING FOR ASMOOTH NOVEMBERELECTION.THE PENDINGSTIMULUS BILL WOULDGRANT $25 BILLIONDOLLARS TO THEPOSTAL SERVICE."IF WE LOSE PUBLICCONFIDENCE ANDTRUST, IF WE DON'TGET WHAT WE NEEDFROM CONGRESS, IDON'T KNOW WHAT THEFUTURE HOLDS FORTHE UNITED STATESPOSTAL SERVICE.NIKKI DEMENTRI"I JUST DON'T."7EWN.THE U-S-P-S SAYSTHEY ARE COMING UPWITH A PLAN TO MAKESURE THEY AREFINANCIALLY STABLE --AND CAN CONTINUETO DELIVER.WE REACHED OUT TORALPH MOHR --REPUBLICANCOMMISSIONER ONTHE ERIE COUNTYBOARD OF ELECTIONS.BUT WE DID NOT HEARBACK.