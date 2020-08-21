Postmaster testifies

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Mail delays during the upcoming election.

Senators on capitol hill grilling him in a virtual hearing this morning.

Faith abubey has the latest from washington.

Nats: "i do."

After weeks of controversy--and public uproar -- u.s. postmaster general louis dejoy facing lawmakers friday to address changes he's overseen at the postal service during the pandemic, and their potential impact on millions of voters in the upcoming election.

Sot: louis dejoy, postmaster general: "as we head into the election season, i want to assure this committee and the american public that the postal service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time.

This my number one priority between now and election day."

But democrats believe changes dejoy has enacted, including removing mail sorting equipment from some communities, and limiting overtime hours has had the opposite effect--already resulting in numerous complaints from americans about delays in their mail service.

Sot: don white/humble,tx resident: "i went almost a week without medication after i had finished up the three day extras that i had for an emergency.

It was almost a week that i didn't have that heart medication."

Cindy datangel is with the american postal workers union: sot: "i'm hearing from our members that mail are being left unworked sitting on the workroom floors."

On friday, dejoy acknowledged reports of delays in the country-- particularly in urban areas - are real and tied to the coronavirus.

Sot: dejoy: "a substantial portion of our delays are related to covid carriers, and this can go on for a while."

Sot: sen.

Gary peters: "mr. dejoy, your decisions have cost americans their health, their time, their livelihoods and their peace of mind.

I believe you owe them an apology for the harm you have caused - and you owe all of us some very clear answers today."

Following the public backlash - this week -- dejoy "suspended" the change he made which he said were to save money, but despite complaints from consumers and congress he has no plans to undo them.

Dejoy: "it's insignificant, it's not material to anything that we do.

And we're sticking to where we're at right now."

Tag: but this is not yet over.

The inspector general for the postal service is investigating the changes dejoy has made and he is scheduled to testify before another congressional hearing--this one in the house--on monday.

There will be a rally this weekend in lexington... in support of the u-s postal service.

... it's part of a nationwide day of action.

Organizers say they are demanding congress stop...what they say is an attack on the post office by the trump adminstration.

They are also calling on the resignation of postmaster general louis dejoy to resign.

The rally will take place in lexington tomorrow at 11 a-m, at the post office on creative drive.

Organizers say social distancing will be in place and attendees must wear