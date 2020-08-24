Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep. Lynch, Postmaster General DeJoy Have Heated Exchange

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Rep. Lynch, Postmaster General DeJoy Have Heated Exchange

Rep. Lynch, Postmaster General DeJoy Have Heated Exchange

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch had a heated exchange with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a Monday hearing.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Democratic Congressman Clashes With Postmaster DeJoy: You’re Either ‘Grossly Incompetent’ or ‘Deliberately Dismantling’ the Postal Service

Congressman *Stephen Lynch* (D-MA) and *Louis DeJoy* had a heated encounter on Monday during the...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

Grtseeker

GRTSeeker RT @nowthisnews: Rep. Lynch roasted the postmaster general to his face: ‘You have ended a once-proud tradition … how could one person screw… 5 seconds ago

jono_pce

Jonathan Roberts RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: In heated exchange with Rep. Lynch, Postmaster General DeJoy says he "will not" bring back removed mail sorting machin… 23 seconds ago

Cynthia27162757

Cynthia RT @Reuters: Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch blasted Postmaster General Louis Dejoy at a Congressional oversight hearing https://t.… 1 minute ago

WhistlerMr

Mr. Whistler RT @morethanmySLE: WATCH: Congressman Lynch to Postermater General DeJoy: "You have ended a once-proud tradition… how could one person scre… 5 minutes ago

sro459

Sandra RT @MSNBC: In heated exchange with Rep. Lynch, Postmaster General DeJoy says he "will not" bring back removed mail sorting machines. https:… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Postmaster General Can’t Answer Basic Questions About U.S. Post Office [Video]

Postmaster General Can’t Answer Basic Questions About U.S. Post Office

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy admits to Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) that he does not know the price to mail a postcard.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:45Published
'What the heck are you doing?' Rep Lynch grills DeJoy [Video]

'What the heck are you doing?' Rep Lynch grills DeJoy

Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch blasted Postmaster General Louis Dejoy at a Congressional oversight hearing on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:05Published
Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster General [Video]

Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster General

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made the comments before a Senate hearing called in the wake of controversy over mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published