Rep. Lynch, Postmaster General DeJoy Have Heated Exchange
Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch had a heated exchange with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a Monday hearing.
GRTSeeker RT @nowthisnews: Rep. Lynch roasted the postmaster general to his face: ‘You have ended a once-proud tradition … how could one person screw… 5 seconds ago
Jonathan Roberts RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: In heated exchange with Rep. Lynch, Postmaster General DeJoy says he "will not" bring back removed mail sorting machin… 23 seconds ago
Cynthia RT @Reuters: Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch blasted Postmaster General Louis Dejoy at a Congressional oversight hearing https://t.… 1 minute ago
Mr. Whistler RT @morethanmySLE: WATCH: Congressman Lynch to Postermater General DeJoy: "You have ended a once-proud tradition… how could one person scre… 5 minutes ago
Sandra RT @MSNBC: In heated exchange with Rep. Lynch, Postmaster General DeJoy says he "will not" bring back removed mail sorting machines.
https:… 6 minutes ago
Postmaster General Can’t Answer Basic Questions About U.S. Post OfficePostmaster General Louis DeJoy admits to Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) that he does not know the price to mail a postcard.
'What the heck are you doing?' Rep Lynch grills DeJoyDemocratic Representative Stephen Lynch blasted Postmaster General Louis Dejoy at a Congressional oversight hearing on Monday.
Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster GeneralPostmaster General Louis DeJoy made the comments before a Senate hearing called in the wake of controversy over mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.