Roscoe Woods, the local American Postal Workers Union president, weighs in on U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announcing that the USPS will not implement operational changes to mail delivery until after the 2020 election.



Related videos from verified sources Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts



U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32 Published 2 hours ago Postal Workers Union Warns Removed Sorting Machines Will Result In Slower Deliveries



CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the concerns on the minds of postal workers. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:32 Published 21 hours ago Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says



On Monday, CBS 2 learned that mail-sorting machines are being taken out of service at Chicago’s Main Post Office and also at O’Hare International Airport, and Democrats say it is all part of.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:36 Published 1 day ago