Why are YouTubers David Dobrik and Trisha Paytas feuding now?

Trisha Paytas reignited her largely one-sided feud with David Dobrik on August 11 with a short TikTok post.“U think u can hurt my feelings?

I was friends with David Dobrik,” she wrote in the video.That’s all it took for fans to start musing about where the two massive YouTube stars stand now.The beef between Paytas and Dobrik began in February 2019 when Paytas split from her longtime boyfriend Jason Nash, one of Dobrik’s best friends.In a video that has since been deleted, she called Dobrik “creepy and disgusting” and compared him to serial killer Ted Bundy.She also claimed that Dobrik forced Nash to break up with her because he didn’t like her.She’s posted multiple videos calling out Dobrik and various other members of the vlogger collective he and Nash are a part of, known as the Vlog Squad.There’s no indication as to why Paytas is bringing the beef back up now, though.Since his beef feud with Paytas first began, Dobrik has refused to comment, and based on the comments on Paytas’ recent TikTok, that’s working out in his favor