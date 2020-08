Maya Rudolph, Taylor Swift React To Kamala Harris' VP Announcement Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Maya Rudolph, Taylor Swift React To Kamala Harris' VP Announcement Joe Biden has officially selected Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, and social media lit up. From Maya Rudolph to Taylor Swift, we're breaking down all of the celebrity reaction to the historic announcement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mo Mok Taylor Swift leads the liberal Hollywood celebs in congratulating Kamala Harris on being Biden's pick - as Maya Rud… https://t.co/Os7LdOHbvi 12 hours ago April Dalton Taylor Swift and LeBron James lead the liberal Hollywood celebs in congratulating Kamala Harris on being Biden's VP… https://t.co/ySZtH7qEYw 16 hours ago