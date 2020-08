Brooklyn Political Powerhouse Shirley Chisholm Serves As Source Of Inspiration For Sen. Kamala Harris CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:15s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:15s - Published Brooklyn Political Powerhouse Shirley Chisholm Serves As Source Of Inspiration For Sen. Kamala Harris Sen. Kamala Harris has said she often draws her words and inspiration from a Brooklyn political powerhouse -- Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman from a major political party to run for president; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ‘We Stand On The Shoulders Of Shirley Chisholm’: Brooklyn Political Powerhouse Serves As Source Of Inspiration For Sen. Kamala Harris In her words and her campaign slogans and colors, Harris consistently pays tribute to Congresswoman...

CBS 2 - Published 14 minutes ago