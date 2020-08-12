Some local parents transfer children to private schools to ensure in-person classes
Some local parents transfer children to private schools to ensure in-person classes
As school districts continue to release plans for the start of the year, parents are quickly making decisions on their childrens' education.
This is creating a trend across the country and right here in our area - where kids transfer into private schools that have in-person instruction.
Lauren Linder has more.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
TMJ4.COM.