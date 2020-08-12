Global  
 

churchill downs new derby plan

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
churchill downs new derby plan
scaling back attendance

Closed kentucky derby1.jpg churchill down makes a big announcement about the upcoming kentucky derby.

Abc 36's bryan kennedy is live in teh studio with details.

L3 bryan: white horse racing fans usually descend on churchill down from all over the world for the kentucky derby.

For 2020...a large majority of those fans won't be allowed in.

L3: coronavirus outbreak white churchill drastically reduces specators for ky derby no general admissio ... on wednesday, churchill downs announcing they are drastically reducing the amount of spectators allowed on derby day.

They are also not allowing any general admission tickets and the infield will be closed.

It will be reserved seating only.

The derby annually has about 150- thousand specators churchill estimates about 23-thousand spectators for the first saturday in september.

L3 bryan: white another major sporting event...the masters announces they will have no spectators at all.

More on that tlater in sports.

V-j back to you.

