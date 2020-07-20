After 24 Years, Murder Suspect Foils Cops--For Eternity

Trump was suddenly escorted out of the White House briefing on Monday afternoon. Secret Service agents removed him as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing, reports Newser. The president returned minutes later saying there had been a shooting outside the White House. He then went on to say that the situation was "under control." The shots were fired by law enforcement and Trump believes the individual who was shot was armed.
An escaped convict shot and wounded a rookie Denver police officer in October of 1971. He was caught and convicted in 1973, but escaped from prison again the following year. Newser reports his second escape began a 46-year life on the run, which finally came to an end Wednesday with his arrest in Española, New Mexico. That's where Luis Archuleta had been living under the name Ramon Montoya, at the home he shared with his wife.
Desmond Joshua Jr. had just started working at Burger King in Orlando, Florida when he was shot and killed over a delayed order. Newser reports a 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after his girlfriend was caught up in a long line early Saturday evening. Joshua had only started working at the Burger King just three days before. After issuing the woman a $40 refund, he asked her to leave. She returned with Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who demanded to fight Joshua.
A one Casey William Kelley purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin, Florida, on Monday for nearly $140,000. But according to Newser, 'purchased' isn't quite the correct term to describe the transaction. That's because the cashier's check for $139,203.05 bounced. The car was reported stolen. Kelley was arrested Wednesday, and he told authorities that the check hadn't actually come from a bank, but was simply printed off of his home computer.
Talk about a Teddy Bear's picnic!. This hopeful brown bear took a seat at a table outside of campervan, seemingly waiting to be fed. Photographer Mike Hoekendijk says the grizzly was attracted by the smell of fish caught by the owner at Haines in Alaska. Mike says: “they took the salmon inside just in time". "The bear, came, smelt and was very disappointed”.
Sheryl "Sherry" Parker, disappeared 24 years ago after checking into the Budget Host Motel in Del Camino. The 41-year-old woman from Fort Collins was divorcing her husband and investigators say she was..