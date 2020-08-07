Global  
 

The construction of the Berlin wall began and other important events in history | Oneindia News

The construction of the Berlin wall began and other important events in history | Oneindia News

The construction of the Berlin wall began and other important events in history | Oneindia News

On August 13, 1846, early in the conflict, U.S. naval forces under Commodore Robert F.

Stockton arrived at Los Angeles and raised the American flag without opposition.

On 13th August , 1889 William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut, received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.

Soon he formed the Gray Telephone Pay Station Company to market his invention.

Tripura was under princely rule for a long time.

On August 13, 1947, Tripura's queen, Maharani Kanchanprava Devi also signed a consent paper for the Merger Agreement to join the Indian Union.

On August 13, 1961, the Communist government of the German Democratic Republic began to build a barbed wire and concrete Antifascistischer Schutzwall between East and West Berlin.

