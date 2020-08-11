Global  
 

Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former President's death rumours are false | Oneindia News

Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support but haemodynamically stable after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot and at the same time tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Uninformed reports claimed the former President had breathed his last.

#PranabMukherjee

