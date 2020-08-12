Global  
 

The Weeknd has donated $300,000 to people in Beirut

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:16s
The Weeknd has donated $300,000 to people in Beirut

The Weeknd has donated $300,000 to people in Beirut

The Weeknd has donated $300,000 to victims of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, which claimed the lives of over 200 people last week.

