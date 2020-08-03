Global  
 

Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
A Brazilian state has signed an agreement to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, that some say was approved too quickly.

Brazil state signs deal to make Russian vaccine

 The Brazilian state of Parana signed a deal on Wednesday to test and produce Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, though officials stressed they would have to be..
