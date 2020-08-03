Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine

Donald Trump administration allows H-1B visa holders to enter US on conditions



The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders. They have been allowed to enter the United States if returning to same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban. Dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders, said the US Department of State advisory. The Trump administration also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, other workers who hold H-1B visas as their travel is necessary to facilitate the economic recovery of the US. The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit. Earlier on June 22, US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation, banning the entry of workers in several key non-immigrant visa categories including H-1B. Trump had argued that they eat into American jobs during Covid pandemic. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

