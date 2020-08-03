Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine

The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders. They have been allowed to enter the United States if returning to same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban. Dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders, said the US Department of State advisory. The Trump administration also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, other workers who hold H-1B visas as their travel is necessary to facilitate the economic recovery of the US. The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit. Earlier on June 22, US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation, banning the entry of workers in several key non-immigrant visa categories including H-1B. Trump had argued that they eat into American jobs during Covid pandemic. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid COVID-19 and tight security on August 13. Soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the main event here. In the view to contain the spread of COVID-19, social distancing, wearing masks, proper sensitization avoiding large congregations and follow all COVID guidelines issues by MHA. The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day on August 15 and address the nation from its ramparts. It will be his second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Security measures have been intensified in and around Delhi's Red fort ahead of the event.
From protests over civil liberties in the United States to illegal parties, there are instances around the world of people shunning virus containment measures. Megan Revell explores some of the psychological drivers to COVID-19 rule-breaking.
From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the..
