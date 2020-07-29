A new study highlights the astonishing role played by 'super-spreaders' in the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Super-spreading is a phenomenon in which certain individuals disproportionately infect a large number of people. Several super-spreader events have been recorded across the country since the start of the pandemic. According to UPI, roughly 20% of all COVID-19 infections in Georgia during the early stages of the outbreak were directly linked with 2% of the cases.
The pace of new enrolments of international students have already dropped drastically in Australia, in a bad omen for the country's economy which boasts education as its fourth biggest export. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21Published
Tweets about this
Nipa Bhansali RT @RailwayChildInd: Millions of children missing school in India COVID outbreak. Coronavirus restrictions and lack of access mean millions… 1 day ago