Millions of children missing school in India COVID outbreak

Study: Super-Spreaders Are Contributing To 'Explosions' Of COVID-19 Transmission



A new study highlights the astonishing role played by 'super-spreaders' in the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Super-spreading is a phenomenon in which certain individuals disproportionately infect a large number of people. Several super-spreader events have been recorded across the country since the start of the pandemic. According to UPI, roughly 20% of all COVID-19 infections in Georgia during the early stages of the outbreak were directly linked with 2% of the cases.

