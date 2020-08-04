Andrew Lloyd Webber to take experimental coronavirus vaccine Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published on August 13, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Andrew Lloyd Webber to take experimental coronavirus vaccine The composer and theatre impresario will take part in an experimental study on Thursday, and he hopes his efforts will help medics find a cure all for the killer Covid-19 virus. 0

