Andrew Lloyd Webber to take experimental coronavirus vaccine

Composer and theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber told MPs that it would beeconomically “impossible” to run theatres with social distancing. He spent£100,000 on a pilot project, trialling measures at the London Palladium, inthe hope that it could allow the theatre business to get up and running.
The public are “ready” to get back to watching live theatre performances, anactor starring in an upcoming outdoor production of Jesus Christ Superstar hassaid. The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre will stage its production of Tim Riceand Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage show from Friday. The London venue has reducedits normal capacity of 1,256 down to 390 to allow for social distancing.
