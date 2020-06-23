PM meets Foster and O’Neill in Northern Ireland

Tributes have paid to SDLP leader John Hume, who was instrumental in achieving the Good Friday Agreement. Political figures including First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Irish President Michael D Higgins were among the limited mourners who attended the ceremony in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic. New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt carries his father's coffin and speaksoutside a house in Coleraine. James Nesbitt Snr was the former headmaster of aprimary school at Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane in Co Antrim.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has clarified government guidance on the compulsory wearing of face coverings in shops in England - saying they only need to be worn in sandwich shops when "treating it as a retail environment". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has refuted criticism of government guidance on mandatory face mask rules, which come into force in England tomorrow - insisting that individuals should be taking responsibility for themselves. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said that all of the decisions made during the coronavirus pandemic have been based on putting people’s health and safety first following scientific and medical advice. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Thursday - their first meeting since the Fianna Fáil leader became Taoiseach in June of this year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough Castle.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over hate speech on Facebook. Congress party wrote a letter to the social media giant and called or a probe into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations. Congress also cited the questions raised in the WSJ article against top FB India executive Ankhi Das. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that every Indian has the right to post their comments on social media platforms. On the issue of hate speech, the minister raised the past comments made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to counter the Congress. He said that Rahul Gandhi exhorting people to beat the Prime Minister of the country with sticks was tantamount to provoking people to violence. The row erupted after an article in a foreign publication alleged that Ankhi Das had intervened to stop action against BJP leaders indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article had named T Raja Singh, Kapil Mishra and Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25Published
Northern Ireland's political leaders gather for the funeral of former SDLPleader John Hume in his native city. The Derry politician, feted around theworld as a peacemaker, died on July 3 aged 83 after..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published