Trending: Sarah Cooper
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published
2 weeks ago
Trending: Sarah Cooper
Comedian Sarah Cooper, who gained fame for her hilarious lip-sync impersonations of President Trump, has signed a deal with Netflix for her own show.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Sarah Cooper, who gained fame for her viral TikTok videos of her impersonating Donald Trump, will...
The Wrap - Published
2 weeks ago Also reported by •
The Verge • Just Jared • Lainey Gossip • Japan Today • Hindu • FOXNews.com • Mediaite • Daily Caller
Comedian Sarah Cooper became the latest celeb to take over hosting duties for “Jimmy Kimmel...
The Wrap - Published
2 weeks ago
Comedian Sarah Cooper is back with another video — and this time, she’s gone fully meta.
In a...
The Wrap - Published
3 weeks ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources