Katy Perry has 'reprogrammed' her attitude to parenthood

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Katy Perry used to worry she lacked maternal instinct but has "reprogrammed" her insecurities, which stemmed from her own upbringing.

