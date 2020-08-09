Global  
 

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:56s
Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

 Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..
Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was back at the club's training base on Monday to continue his recovery ahead of the Catalans' Champions League quarter-final..
 Barcelona had to wait 165 days for their Champions League second leg against Napoli, but effectively wrapped up the tie inside 45 minutes on Saturday night. Like..
Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

 Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal says his former side Bayern Munich are facing "the best team in the world" in Friday's quarter-final and not "any old team in..
A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday (August

 LISBON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- With two stunning goals in injury time, Paris Saint-Germain rallied to beat Atalanta 2-1 here on Wednesday, roaring into the UEFA..
 What could the major stories be in the Champions League latter stages as the quarter-finals start in Lisbon?
Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

 German football writer Constantin Eckner looks at the steady rise of Hansi Flick - the coach who could lead Bayern Munich to Champions League glory.
 Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday through injury, says boss Pep Guardiola.
