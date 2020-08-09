FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on January 1, 1970
Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published on January 1, 1970 Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-19 A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday (August Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:15 Published on January 1, 1970
Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an...
WorldNews - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
SoccerNews.com
This Friday sees the first Champions League meeting between Barcelona and Bayern Munich since the...
Shoot - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
Mid-Day
Barcelona have Ousmane Dembele fit again for their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern...
SoccerNews.com - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next Barcelona coach Quique Setien relishes victory over Napoli but knows it only gets tougher as they face Bayern Munich in the quarters. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:09 Published 5 days ago