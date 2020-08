Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance



Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970