Drake Bell Accused Of Abuse
Drake bell has been accused of abuse by his ex girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt.
Lingafelt claimed in a TikTok video posted Wednesday that Bell verbally and physically abused her.
In her TikTok video, Lingafelt — who started dating Bell when she was 16 years old — alleged the verbal abuse began about a year into their relationship.
"And when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could ever imagine, and that was what I got.” The verbal abuse, she claimed, transitioned to physical abuse: "hitting, throwing, everything." She also claims Bell beat her and dragged her around their home home in Los Feliz.
Bell’s rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
