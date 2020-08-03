Will banning Chinese apps affect 5G in India? Ravi Shankar Prasad answers



Union Minister and MP from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad on August 13 visited Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna to inspect COVID-19 facilities. Union Minister visit come amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. He also interacted with the Doctors, medical staff present at the hospital.



As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar, Prasad said that the actor's loss is a loss for the nation and not just the state of Bihar. The minister said that he was extremely saddened by the incident and the politics that followed his death. He also narrated an incident when he met the actor at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sushant SIngh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020. The case has now been handed over to the CBI after an open tug-of-war between the Maharashtra police and the Bihar police. Sushant's father has named the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR filed in Patna and accused her of abetment to suicide. He also alleged that there were some fraudulent financial transactions, following which the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering acase. Rhea and her family members have been questioned several times by the agency so far.

He said, "Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare



BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event. She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot. The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th. PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event. Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event.