Will banning Chinese apps affect 5G in India? Ravi Shankar Prasad answers

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Will banning Chinese apps affect 5G in India? Ravi Shankar Prasad answers

Will banning Chinese apps affect 5G in India? Ravi Shankar Prasad answers

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on whether the banning of Chinese apps will affect 5G in India.

Speaking with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar in an exclusive interview, Prasad said there is a need to examine 5G in India as it is still evolving.

“We have decided to allot 5G spectrum on a trial basis,” Prasad said.

“We also expect Indian companies to make 5G in India,” the Union Minister added.

Prasad also spoke on Make in India and how India now has over 250 factories to manufacture mobiles.

Watch the full video for more details.

