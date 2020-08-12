New Zealand Ski Competition Presses on Despite Resurgence of COVID Cases!



Related videos from verified sources Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown



From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published 20 hours ago New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41 Published 1 day ago NZ delays election process, reenters lockdown



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 1 day ago