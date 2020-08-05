Global  
 

Tropical Storm Josephine 8/13

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:44s
Tropical Storm Josephine 8/13
Tropical Storm Josephine had 45 mph winds as it moved to the west.
Tracking The Tropics: Disorganized Depression Still Forecast To Strengthen Into Tropical Storm Josephine

A disorganized Tropical Depression 11 is still expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine.
cbs4.com

Tropical Storm Josephine forecast to form in Atlantic, would set another hurricane season record

An area of disturbed weather is expected to become the next tropical storm on Wednesday, potentially...
FOXNews.com


Likely to cost millions: Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias only beginning to be assessed

Tropical Storm Isaias was never that big or powerful. But it was a testament to how impactful, and...
Delawareonline



HarleyQuinn547

HarleyQuinn547 RT @weatherjamaica: According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression #11 being monitored in the Atlantic has strengthened to… 12 seconds ago

jaxdotcom

Florida Times-Union 11 a.m. UPDATE: Tropical Depression 11 strengthened Thursday morning, becoming Tropical Storm Josephine, and is loc… https://t.co/jLuHr804JC 14 seconds ago

eve_goes_local

Eve RT @pbpost: Tropical Storm Josephine: Here's what we know https://t.co/JI4xMXD6DB 25 seconds ago

NajaHough

Naja Hough RT @AlexCalamiaWx: New at 11 AM | Tropical Storm Josephine has formed! It's the earliest "J" storm on record, beating the old record set in… 29 seconds ago

natwinmom

Nancy T 🎗 RT @SueSerioFox29: It's official. Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. We'll be watching it closely. @FOX29philly 30 seconds ago

reygarbernal

Reygar Bernal The Weather Channel: Tropical Storm Josephine Forms in the Atlantic. https://t.co/zqYOW6HnAz 43 seconds ago

WRDW_WAGT

News 12 NBC 26 Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean https://t.co/UkH6VvEIiG 47 seconds ago

waff48

WAFF 48 A record-breaking hurricane season so far. https://t.co/eQKt1OxCyM 48 seconds ago


Downed Tree In Queens Finally Removed Days After Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Downed Tree In Queens Finally Removed Days After Tropical Storm Isaias

A giant downed tree created a dangerous situation in a Queens neighborhood for days after Tropical Storm Isaias. Residents felt their calls for help were being ignored, but CBS2 demanded answers and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39
Thousands Still Without Power Over A Week After Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Thousands Still Without Power Over A Week After Tropical Storm Isaias

The power struggle continues for thousands of customers across the tri-state area more than a week after Tropical Storm Isaias.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31
Tropical Depression 11 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine later today [Video]

Tropical Depression 11 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine later today

Tropical Depression 11 is encountering dry air and wind shear, but conditions will become favorable for a Tropical Storm to develop later today

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:48