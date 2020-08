Laura produces strong wind gusts in Central Mississippi Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:37s - Published 14 minutes ago Laura produced strong wind gusts in Central Mississippi. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CAROLINA AS LAURA MADE ITSDIRECT IMPACT ON SOUTHWEST,LOUISIANA HERE IN JACKSON.WE WERE FORTUNATE THE EFFECTSWERE MINIMAL 60 WAPT TOR JOHNSONJOINING US NOW LIVE WITH MORE ONWHAT WE DID SEE HERE TROY.THAT’S RIGHT MEGAN.WE HAD MINIMAL RAIN AND SOMEWIND HERE IN THE JACKSON METRO.THAT’S THE STORY OF LAURA HERE.IT’S A FORTUNATE BREAK FORCENTRAL, MISSISSIPPI AS A STORMRAVAGED, LOUISIANA TO THE TO THEWEST OF US AND WE SAW THEEFFECTS OF WIND GUSTS IN THEMETRO EARLIER TODAY TREES TAKINGSOME STRONG STRAIGHT ON WINDSAND OF COURSE SOME FLAGS FLYINGSTRAIGHT OUT FROM THEIR MASSED,BUT THE BREAK IN THE WEATHERDIDN’T STOP SOME RESIDENTS INTHE AREA FROM GETTING SANDBAGSAND SOME OTHER FLIES JUST TOMAKE SURE TO BE ON THE SAFESIDE.WELL, I GOT PLENTY OF WATER ANDSO CHATTER WATCH OUT FOR MYNEIGHBORS KNOW THE FOLKS IN TILLEVERYTHING IS LEFT IN THE HANDSOF GOD RIGHT NOW.OUR MAIN CONCERN IS EVEN THOUGHYOU KNOW, WE’RE NOT SEEING A LOTOF RAIN FALL IF THE WINDINCREASES THEN WE MIGHT SEE SOMETREES THAT MAKE GET DOWN IN THERIGHT AWAY.AND SO THAT’S WHAT WE’RE KIND OFCAUTIOUS RIGHT NOW.CITY ENGINEER CHARLES WILLIAMSSAYS CREWS WILL BE ON STANDBYJUST IN CASE THERE IS SOMEDAMAGE TO TREES IN THE METRO ANDHE ALSO SAYS THERE’S ALWAYSCONCERNED FOR THOSE.LYING AREAS IN THE CITY THAT AREPRONE TO FLOODING AND THAT’SWITH OR WITHOUT A STORM.THEY’LL KEEP AN EYE ON THOSEREPORTING FOR M





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Natchez residents experience strong winds, power outages



Powerful wind gusts and heavy rain battered Natchez. Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:12 Published 1 hour ago WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Laura Lashes Louisiana



Strong wind and heavy rain hit Louisiana as Hurricane Laura came ashore early Thursday morning. The storm made landfall in the southwestern part of the state as a Category 4 hurricane. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:43 Published 3 hours ago Louisiana resident drives through strong winds as Hurricane Laura makes landfall



The Category 4 Hurricane Laura has made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana and brought heavy 150mph wind and rain to the state on August 27. Footage captured by Twitter user @addisonalford in the town.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:35 Published 14 hours ago