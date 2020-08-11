Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last Blockbuster Store In America Is Now An Airbnb Rental

Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Last Blockbuster Store In America Is Now An Airbnb Rental

Last Blockbuster Store In America Is Now An Airbnb Rental

The last Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is now available as a rental on Airbnb.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Last Remaining Blockbuster Converted Into Airbnb

The world's last remaining Blockbuster store is getting an extreme makeover ... it's converting into...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this

DeePhunk

Dee Phunk Deadass, I want to stay in that last Blockbuster store in America turned Airbnb. 17 hours ago

MoniMonificent

#BLM #BipolarAF RT @okayplayer: Um... The last Blockbuster store in America is on Airbnb for $4 a night. https://t.co/3lQop7977g https://t.co/MkfdS0wo7U 18 hours ago

krisannspellman

➳ Ⓚ SHAW ➳ Just heard on the radio that the last Blockbuster store in America has been turned into an Air BnB. 😭 21 hours ago

two_row

Turo Drakvik The Last Standing Blockbuster Store In America Is On Airbnb For $4 Per Night https://t.co/zWLJ7XcGSC 1 day ago

NiedsG

NiedsDeadGhost RT @RichJonesJax: Be kind. Rewind. How the last #Blockbuster store in America is transforming its business model: https://t.co/MzAzSIA4Fs… 1 day ago

RichJonesJax

Rich Jones Be kind. Rewind. How the last #Blockbuster store in America is transforming its business model:… https://t.co/0zrSZO7RB4 1 day ago

BigJyeSupreme

Big J They should transform Blockbuster into an intimate theater experience for small groups of friends & family. Basical… https://t.co/b8rGVf1Euv 1 day ago

joshtcarter

Josh T.CarterDa3rd! Wha? The Last Blockbuster Store in America is on Airbnb for $4 Per Night https://t.co/KQX43HJCnF 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers - no captions [Video]

World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers - no captions

Fancy staying overnight in the world's last Blockbuster store? Airbnb is giving hardcore movie fans the ultimate sleepover in the once popular video rental chain. The 20-year-old store in Bend, Oregon,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers [Video]

World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers

Fancy staying overnight in the world's last Blockbuster store? Airbnb is giving hardcore movie fans the ultimate sleepover in the once popular video rental chain. The 20-year-old store in Bend, Oregon,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
WEB EXTRA: Blockbuster Listed On Airbnb [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Blockbuster Listed On Airbnb

The world’s last Blockbuster is welcoming guests for a new kind of movie experience. The Bend, Oregon store is being listed on Airbnb for a limited time.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published