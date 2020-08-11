Last Blockbuster Store In America Is Now An Airbnb Rental Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 02:00s - Published 4 minutes ago Last Blockbuster Store In America Is Now An Airbnb Rental The last Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is now available as a rental on Airbnb. 0

Tweets about this Dee Phunk Deadass, I want to stay in that last Blockbuster store in America turned Airbnb. 17 hours ago #BLM #BipolarAF RT @okayplayer: Um... The last Blockbuster store in America is on Airbnb for $4 a night. https://t.co/3lQop7977g https://t.co/MkfdS0wo7U 18 hours ago ➳ Ⓚ SHAW ➳ Just heard on the radio that the last Blockbuster store in America has been turned into an Air BnB. 😭 21 hours ago Turo Drakvik The Last Standing Blockbuster Store In America Is On Airbnb For $4 Per Night https://t.co/zWLJ7XcGSC 1 day ago NiedsDeadGhost RT @RichJonesJax: Be kind. Rewind. How the last #Blockbuster store in America is transforming its business model: https://t.co/MzAzSIA4Fs… 1 day ago Rich Jones Be kind. Rewind. How the last #Blockbuster store in America is transforming its business model:… https://t.co/0zrSZO7RB4 1 day ago Big J They should transform Blockbuster into an intimate theater experience for small groups of friends & family. Basical… https://t.co/b8rGVf1Euv 1 day ago Josh T.CarterDa3rd! Wha? The Last Blockbuster Store in America is on Airbnb for $4 Per Night https://t.co/KQX43HJCnF 2 days ago