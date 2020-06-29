Global  
 

Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE ties

Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE ties

Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE ties

US President Donald Trump has said the United Arab Emirates and Israel willestablish diplomatic ties in a deal halting planned annexation of occupiedland sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

Trump announces historic peace deal between Israel and United Arab Emirates

 President Trump announced a historic agreement today to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. CBS News White House correspondent Ben..
Potential impact of Israel-United Arab Emirates peace agreement

 President Trump announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a peace agreement to normalize diplomatic relations. Newsday columnist Dan Raviv,..
Israel and United Arab Emirates Strike Major Diplomatic Agreement

 President Trump announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will establish “full normalization of relations” and that in exchange Israel will forgo..
Israel and UAE agree to normalise diplomatic relations [Video]

Israel and UAE agree to normalise diplomatic relations

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalise diplomatic relations.

What is QAnon and where did it come from? What to know about the far-right conspiracy theory

 Twitter has cracked down on thousands of QAnon accounts. Here's a look at where the baseless conspiracy theory comes from and its ties to Trump.
 
Israel responds to fire balloons from Gaza with fighter jet strikes

 Government also cuts fuel supplies to Palestinian territory over "continued launching of incendiary balloons."
Palestinians cool off in hand built hillside pool [Video]

Palestinians cool off in hand built hillside pool

Built by their father and his neighbors on a rocky hill in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian children cool off in a swimming pool amid the outbreak of coronavius.

Palestinians cool off in hand-built hillside pool [Video]

Palestinians cool off in hand-built hillside pool

Built by their father and his neighbors on a rocky hill in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian children cool off in a swimming pool amid the outbreak of coronavius.

Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel in 'historic moment'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to...
Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal to normalize diplomatic relations

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to...
News24.com | UPDATE | Israel agrees to 'stop further annexation' of Palestinian land in peace deal with UAE

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of a peace agreement between...
pmakhlouf

Pierre Makhlouf ‘May you never experience the agony of having your country stolen;may you never feel the pain of living in captivit… https://t.co/ik3IA1tOiU 23 seconds ago

LOVEmyENGLAND

David croc Johnson RT @LOVEmyENGLAND: Israel and UAE agree to 'historical peace agreement', says Donald Trump https://t.co/KLb8YVHDzk via @YouTube 58 seconds ago

LOVEmyENGLAND

David croc Johnson Israel and UAE agree to 'historical peace agreement', says Donald Trump https://t.co/KLb8YVHDzk via @YouTube 1 minute ago

Cattra922

catherine tracey I’ll believe in so-called historic suspension of annexation when***freezes over. Israel signs historic 'peace' d… https://t.co/n0zKvDIyum 1 minute ago

RASHIDBUTT81

RASHID BUTT RT @TRTWorldNow: #BREAKING: President Donald Trump says UAE and Israel agree to establish full diplomatic ties as part of deal to halt anne… 1 minute ago

tgloss55

tfish RT @guardian: Israel and UAE agree to 'historical peace agreement', says Donald Trump – video https://t.co/6ojYRP1JjS 1 minute ago

shafiqahmed41

shafiq ahmed Israel and UAE agree to 'historical peace agreement', says Donald Trump – video https://t.co/l78ZeL8Z9H 1 minute ago

TobyCapion

Toby Capion BREAKING: National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien says President Donald Trump should be considered for the Nobel P… https://t.co/EEWpzSBn3F 1 minute ago


Campaigners call for ruins to be included in annexation [Video]

Campaigners call for ruins to be included in annexation

The Israeli government faces calls from campaigners to declare sovereignty over ancient Jewish ruins on land in the occupied West Bank that Israel does not plan to annex under U.S. President Donald..

