Surface Duo: Windows and Android, together at last
The Surface Duo sees Microsoft and Google join forces to tackle a years-long software challenge.
J.PLANET Engadget: Surface Duo: Windows and Android, together at last https://t.co/cWe65oO5na 2 minutes ago
Oscar D Cabot Surface Duo: Windows and Android, together at last ; https://t.co/KvhTnXoWFc https://t.co/mxdW130BzL 16 minutes ago
Wilj Dekkers RT @samuelmcneill: Surface Duo represents our vision for the next wave of mobile productivity. It brings together the power of Microsoft an… 2 hours ago
Miguel Tabera RT @panos_panay: . @Surface Duo represents our vision for the next wave of mobile productivity. It brings together the power of Microsoft a… 3 hours ago
Sam McNeill Surface Duo represents our vision for the next wave of mobile productivity. It brings together the power of Microso… https://t.co/QQHCqbGJk5 3 hours ago
Jerry Stephen RT @Microsoft: Available for preorder in the US today, Surface Duo brings together the power of Microsoft 365 experiences and the full ecos… 3 hours ago
Mommy Boneca "Surface Duo represents our vision for the next wave of mobile productivity. It brings together the power of Micros… https://t.co/Q4S4x5sKxw 3 hours ago
Lisa Murray Pretty Exciting! Surface Duo, the next wave of mobile productivity, brings together the power of Microsoft and the… https://t.co/7ipuZmADo2 3 hours ago
Microsoft Surface Duo Announced; A Better Treatment For Parkinson's | Digital Trends Live 8.12.20On Digital Trends Live today: IBM teamed with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to leverage A.I. in search for a better treatment for Parkinson's disease, we talk to IBM's Dr. Jianying Hu about the..